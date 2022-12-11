Manchester United and Chelsea have submitted offers to sign Croatian star Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol has been one of the most impressive defenders of the whole World Cup and it’s scary to even consider his ability at such a young age. Gvardiol is still only 20 years old and he’s been dominant at the back for Croatia, as they prepare for their semi-final clash against Argentina.

To perform at such a high standard at the age of 20 is obscene, so it’s no surprise to hear some of the big clubs in Europe are keeping tabs on him.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United are now firming up their interest, all submitting offers in and around €100m for Gvardiol.

The report claims that Man City have offered over €100m, with Chelsea and Manchester United offering between €90-95m.

It might seem like a lot of money for a young player, but Gvardiol is already at the level where he can instantly improve their starting elevens.

When you then factor in potential, signing Gvardiol for this price could be seen as a bargain.