Manchester United have renewed their interest in Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae after being offered him for £3m around 18 months ago.

Since moving to Napoli, Kim has become one of the best defenders in Europe. Fenerbahce discovered the Korean defender whilst he was playing for Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan, but the Turkish club didn’t keep him for too long, when Napoli swooped in.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United were offered Kim for a fee of £3m before he left the Chinese Super League, but they hesitated on making a move and Fenerbahce signed him.

However, the report claims that Manchester United have now renewed their interest in the defender, possibly after his impressive performances for South Korea at the World Cup.

A central defender probably isn’t a priority for Manchester United at this moment, but with Harry Maguire struggling to find consistent form for his club and Raphael Varane suffering regular injuries, Erik ten Hag may be looking for defensive reinforcements.

Kim has been exceptional for both club and country so would certainly be an excellent addition to Manchester United.