Moroccan starlet Achraf Hakimi has sent a message to Kylian Mbappe ahead of Morocco and France’s semi-final tie on Wednesday, December 14.

Hakimi has reached new heights with his national team after Morocco’s historic win today, in which they became the first African nation to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

They also knocked out one of the favourites of the final stages of the tournament, Portugal, in Cristiano Ronaldo’s final outing on the world stage. He left the pitch instantly after the full-time whistle and was spotted in tears down the tunnel.

France oversaw a 2-1 win against England in their quest to lift the lucrative trophy back-to-back. Goals from Aurelien Tcouameni and Olivier Giroud secured the victory, with Harry Kane returning one goal in response.

Les Bleus are favourites heading into Wednesday’s match but Morocco are strong contenders, especially given the fact they have conceded just one goal all tournament – and it was an own goal, meaning they are yet to concede from an opposition player.

Hakimi’s message to Mbappe

Hakimi and Mbappe formed a close friendship during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain and have even shown support to one another throughout the competition.

When France’s progression was confirmed, Hakimi tweeted to Mbappe: “See you soon my friend.”