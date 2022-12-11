Newcastle leading the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Newcastle are now the top candidates to secure the signing of Skriniar, who was the subject of a £70m offer from PSG in the summer.

Newcastle have been in excellent form this season, but Skriniar has the potential to take them to the next level.

Despite being in the top four of the Premier League, they’re possibly punching slightly above their weight, but signing a player of Skriniar’s calibre could cement their place in the Champions League spots.