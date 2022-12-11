According to John Wenham, Newcastle United is using its trip to Saudi Arabia to court “massive” sponsorship deals from the Gulf nation.

Because the Premier League was postponed due to the World Cup, Newcastle is currently in Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp.

The Magpies only had five players that played in Qatar, thus they had the pleasure of traveling with a nearly full squad to the Middle East where they defeated Al-Hilal 5-0.

“It makes sense from a business point of view, I’m sure it is a business decision,

“They are trying to appeal to new fans by wearing colours they are familiar with and identify with. There is a hotbed of fans out there.

“We know they are trying to secure various sponsorships at the moment, huge naming rights, huge shirt sponsor, maybe something for the training ground.

“Going to Saudi Arabia on a Saudi Arabian plane wearing Saudi Arabian colours can only endear the club to anyone over there who is looking to invest,” Wenham said for Football Insider.