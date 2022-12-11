(Photo) Fan reports Sofyan Amrabat’s reaction to Liverpool links

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the 2022 World Cup’s standout performers.

Helping to guide Morocco to the semi-finals, Amrabat, 26, has played an integral role for manager Walid Regragui, and following his impressively consistent performances, the midfielder is now being linked with a big move to the Premier League.

MORE: Exclusive: Collymore weighs in on Southgate’s England future

According to 90min, both Liverpool and Spurs are interested in Amrabat, however, after corning the defensive midfielder recently, one Reds fan, who posted on ‘Born N’ Red’ Twitter profile, claims to have asked the 26-year-old for his thoughts on coming to Anfield.

In a follow-up post, ‘Born N’ Red’ added that the Morocco international said: “Liverpool is a beautiful club.”