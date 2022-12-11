Recent PIF decision designed to secure “huge” deal

According to recent reports, Newcastle United’s recent trip to the Middle East is a ploy by the club to secure ‘huge’ sponsorship deals from the Gulf state.

In an effort to keep his squad fully fit and focused, Magpies’ manager Eddie Howe, recently took the Toon to the Middle East for a club friendly against Al-Hilal.

Running out 5-0 winners, the Magpies will now carry some momentum back into the Premier League once it restarts on 26 December.

However, John Wenham has claimed that the Magpies’ recent trip to Saudi Arabia was for more than just squad preparedness.

“It makes sense from a business point of view, I’m sure it is a business decision,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“They are trying to appeal to new fans by wearing colours they are familiar with and identify with. There is a hotbed of fans out there.

“We know they are trying to secure various sponsorships at the moment, huge naming rights, huge shirt sponsor, maybe something for the training ground.

“Going to Saudi Arabia on a Saudi Arabian plane wearing Saudi Arabian colours can only endear the club to anyone over there who is looking to invest.”