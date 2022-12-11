There are no negotiations between Arsenal or Manchester United for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay despite reports.

Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent months, with SPORT reporting that Arsenal were interested in the Dutchman, and Florian Plettenberg claiming that Manchester United were in the race.

There’s no doubt that Depay would be a useful addition for both Arsenal and Manchester United, but neither club have begun negotiations with the Barcelona forward, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing between Depay and any other club. It could be a great opportunity for many clubs, for sure; but Barça have to decide if they want to sell Memphis or not,” said Romano.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United, it makes sense for both the aforementioned clubs to be in the market for an attacking during the January transfer window.

With Barcelona in financial difficulty, Depay could be available at a cheaper price if they’re willing to sell the Dutch international, as they look to bring in as much funds as possible.

His versatility would make him a useful squad option, having played all across the front three during his career.