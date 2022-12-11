Shakhtar Donetsk offer update on Arsenal-linked attacker

Shakhtar Donetsk will not be bullied into selling Mkyhaylo Mudryk.

That’s according to club director Srna, who has reaffirmed the club’s position amid mounting interest in their talented wide-attacker.

Heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, Mudryk, 21, has clearly been catching the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, irrespective of the Gunners’ bigger statute, Shakhtar have reiterated that they will not consider parting ways with the Ukraine international for anything less than a ‘big amount of money’.

Comparing the 21-year-old to Man City’s Jack Grealish, who became the Premier League’s most expensive player after leaving Aston Villa for a whopping £100m (Sky Sports), Srna has hinted the Ukrainian side will hold out for a similar amount.

Speaking to Marca, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the club’s director said: “Who wants to sign Mudryk has to pay big amount of money — otherwise our president will not sell him.

“Jack Grealish was sold for more than 100m and Mudryk’s level is not lower.”

Since being promoted to Shakhtar’s first team last year, Mudryk, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 44 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals along the way.