Spurs have been urged not to bother trying to sign Barcelona defensive midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window.

Despite being heavily linked with the Ivory Coast international (90min), journalist Dean Jones thinks the Lilywhites would be wasting their time if they tried to pull off an audacious move.

“I think a cheeky bid for Kessie in January would probably be a waste of time to be honest,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He’s basically chasing a dream here. And I think he’ll give it the rest of the season before he even contemplates going anywhere else.”

Conte’s reported interest in the 25-year-old certainly makes sense. Spurs could do with some more midfield options and considering both the midfielder, who used to play for AC Milan, and Conte both have experience working in Serie A, they’ll be familiar with one another.

However, considering the African moved to the Nou Camp just six months ago, it seems incredibly unlikely the Catalan giants will part ways with their new arrival so soon. It’s not like he isn’t playing under Xavi either. Kessi has already featured in 13 matches, in all competitions, so clearly in his manager’s first-team plans, a move in January, loan or permanent, seems highly unrealistic.