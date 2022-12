Three Leeds players look set to leave the club as the January transfer window approaches.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it appears one or two, maybe even three Leeds players could be on their way out the door at Elland Road.

A report from Leeds All Over has claimed that Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Klich, and Cody Drameh could all leave in January.

McCalmont looks set to leave on loan, with Drameh and Klich potentially leaving the club permanently.