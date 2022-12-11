(Video) Chelsea star lets out gut-wrenching scream following severe injury

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has suffered a gruesome-looking injury.

The Albanian forward, who was in action for the Blues during a club friendly against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, has been forced to leave the field of play after appearing to break his knee.

The former Southampton loanee went down in the 19th minute, clutching his leg but his screams could be heard far and wide.

He was then stretchered off the pitch and replaced by academy graduate Dion Joseph Rankine.

Long day! a man doesn’t scream like that unless he is in severe pain. pic.twitter.com/Rb9OREZEAz — CFCRender (@MandoBroja) December 11, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea Football Club.

We wish Broja a speedy recovery.