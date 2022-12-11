(Video) Chelsea star lets out gut-wrenching scream following severe injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has suffered a gruesome-looking injury.

The Albanian forward, who was in action for the Blues during a club friendly against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, has been forced to leave the field of play after appearing to break his knee.

MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea lodge €95m bids for World Cup star

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says Ten Hag is ‘desperate’ for Man United star to turn bad form around
Journalist predicts ‘interesting’ transfer saga between Leicester City and Newcastle
Leeds United are “concerned” over one potential January transfer says journalist

The former Southampton loanee went down in the 19th minute, clutching his leg but his screams could be heard far and wide.

He was then stretchered off the pitch and replaced by academy graduate Dion Joseph Rankine.

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea Football Club.

We wish Broja a speedy recovery.

More Stories Armando Broja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.