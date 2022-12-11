(Video) England squad return home following World Cup exit

England were dumped out of the 2022 World Cup after losing to France in Saturday night’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Three Lions, led by manager Gareth Southgate, were one of the tournament’s favourites to lift the trophy, but after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus, the team have now been forced to travel home.

Striker Harry Kane missed a vital second-half penalty, which, had he converted, would have levelled the score at 2-2, however, it wasn’t to be and France will now march on as they prepare for a semi-final tie against Morocco next week.

England, on the other hand, have recently landed at Birmingham airport with the squad’s focus now set to turn to the Premier League’s restart on 26 December.