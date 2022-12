West Ham could make a move for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been impressive for France this winter, possibly an underrated, underappreciated cog in the French machine.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, West Ham are competing with both Arsenal and Newcastle for the signing of Rabiot.

The report claims that Manchester United also made a move for him in the summer transfer window, and after an impressive World Cup, it could be an intense race to sign him in January.