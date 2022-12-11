‘What a waste’ – Insider slams treatment of ‘ignored’ Newcastle ace

Brazil manager Tite has been slammed for his treatment of Bruno Guimaraes during the World Cup.

When Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup against Croatia, Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes was an unused substitute.

Newcastle fan and influencer Brian Davis wasn’t happy, tweeting his fume at his treatment.

Bruno Guimarães was basically ignored by the Brazil manager while being one of the most in form midfielders in the world. What a waste, this could’ve been his tournament. Glad he’s coming home with no injuries tho ? — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) December 9, 2022

Although Brazil have a wealth of talent in their side, there’s no doubt Guimaraes could have had a positive influence.