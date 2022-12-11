‘What a waste’ – Insider slams treatment of ‘ignored’ Newcastle ace

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Brazil manager Tite has been slammed for his treatment of Bruno Guimaraes during the World Cup.

When Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup against Croatia, Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes was an unused substitute.

Newcastle fan and influencer Brian Davis wasn’t happy, tweeting his fume at his treatment.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle and PIF leading race to sign £70m star adored by Antonio Conte
West Ham make surprise move to land World Cup semi-finalist who plays for France
Three Leeds players set to leave the club in two weeks time

Although Brazil have a wealth of talent in their side, there’s no doubt Guimaraes could have had a positive influence.

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.