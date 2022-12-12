25-year-old “waiting” for Chelsea to make a move for him

Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Chelsea tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window but the move did not materialise.

Ajax had already sanctioned the departure of a number of key players and they wanted to hold on to the Mexican international during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has not given up on his desire to join the Blues, and he is waiting for Chelsea to come back with an offer for him.

Journalist Simon Phillips has revealed to Give Me Sport that the 25-year-old is waiting for an approach from the Premier League club.

Speaking to GMS, he said: “I’m told there’s still tentative interest from Chelsea’s side in Alvarez. Obviously, they tried to sign him on deadline day in the summer. He was very keen to go. It looked at one point Ajax would accept our offer, but they didn’t in the end. “They didn’t want to let him go that close to the deadline and they couldn’t replace him, so they told him he had to stay. He was disappointed by it and he’s waiting and expecting Chelsea to come back in for him again in January.”

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to bring in a central midfielder in the upcoming windows and Alvarez could prove to be a quality long-term addition.

The Ajax defensive midfielder could be the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kanté.

The French defensive midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and Chelsea will need to replace him adequately.

Alvarez has been a key player for Ajax and the Mexican national team. He has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well.

However, it seems quite unlikely that the Dutch outfit will sanction his departure midway through the season. Chelsea might have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the highly-rated defensive midfielder.

Alvarez has already proven his quality in the Dutch league and a move to Chelsea would give him the ideal step up in his career right now.