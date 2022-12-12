Brighton have no plans to sell Alexis Mac Allister any time soon, though the next few months in the second half of the season could be crucial for the player’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Mac Allister has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and is now shining on the biggest stage of international football as well, helping Argentina to the World Cup semi-finals.

Unsurprisingly, Mac Allister’s fine form has now seen him linked with a possible transfer away from Brighton, who have a bit of a history of cashing in on their best players in recent times, with Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma both leaving this year, while Ben White was sold to Arsenal last summer.

Tottenham are one team being linked with Mac Allister by Fichajes, as cited by Team Talk, but Romano has played this down for the time being.

“Alexis Mac Allister has been really impressive in the Premier League and now at the World Cup. It’s not surprising to see transfer rumours involving the player, but I’m not aware of Italian clubs tracking the player,” Romano said.

“I think Brighton will try not to sell him in January as Roberto De Zerbi really appreciates the player. I think second part of the season will be crucial for him.”

Spurs would surely do well to sign Mac Allister if the opportunity comes along, especially as the signing of Bissouma to bolster their midfield in the summer hasn’t really worked out as expected so far.