Arsenal name Mykhaylo Mudryk as priority for January transfer window

Arsenal will prioritise the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to The Athletic, the 21-year-old is their main target and sources insist there is a “good chance” for a deal to be agreed.

Shakhtar have valued the youngster at £85.9 million, though they are likely to accept a lower fee.

Mudryk is keen on a move to the Premier League and is now focusing on a move to North London, as the Gunners are close to resuming their title charge. He will be an exciting addition to an already young and talented squad.

Gunners without key man due to injury

Reinforcements may also be needed due to the injury of Gabriel Jesus, who is expected to miss several key games when club action returns. He was already ruled out of the World Cup before Brazil’s exit in the quarter-final.

Given that the former Manchester City star is their main No.9, Arsenal will need to assess the situation on how to tackle the upcoming matches without him, and Mudryk may be the answer.