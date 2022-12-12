Arsenal taking the lead in race for potential €100million attacker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly now taking the lead in the race for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international’s future in Spain is currently in serious doubt after struggling to establish himself as a key player under manager Diego Simeone, who just doesn’t seem the right kind of fit for the former Benfica youngster’s style of play.

According to Marca, it now looks like Arsenal are emerging as a serious option to sign Felix, which perhaps makes sense as they could really do with strengthening up front after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City will surely remain favourites to win the title due to the incredible strength in depth in their squad.

Arsenal have a fine starting XI but not enough in the way of rotation options, so adding Felix could make a huge difference.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that the 23-year-old would cost around €100million, so it’s a big potential investment for Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if the north London giants will want to pay quite that much for a player who’s not looked at his best for a while now, but if Mikel Arteta could revive his career it could end up being well worth it.