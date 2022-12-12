Arsenal are reportedly weighing up joining the running for the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha in January.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in La Liga, though his scoring record is not the best, and it seems there are plenty of Premier League clubs chasing him this winter.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are mulling over a possible move for Cunha, who has also been pursued by the likes of Wolves, Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Cunha could be a decent option for the Gunners right now, as Mikel Arteta has a worrying lack of depth up front, particularly after the injury to Gabriel Jesus during his time with Brazil at the World Cup.

Arsenal fans will probably want to see their club aim a little higher than Cunha, though at the same time they’d probably be happy with him as a backup option.

Otherwise, Arteta will have only Eddie Nketiah to choose from up front for possibly a few months, which seems far from ideal for a team chasing the Premier League title.

AFC are currently five points clear at the top of the table, but the injury to Jesus could change things very quickly.