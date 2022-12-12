Exclusive: Arsenal increasingly confident over two major transfer deals

Some senior figures inside Arsenal are feeling increasingly optimistic about the potential signings of both Mykhaylo Mudryk and Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with both players, CaughtOffside understands, with a January move to bring Mudryk to the Emirates Stadium looking increasingly likely as Shakhtar Donetsk are thought to have indicated a willingness to back down from their public stance on the player’s valuation.

Tielemans, meanwhile, is out of contract with Leicester City in the summer and would be more likely to move to Arsenal on a free at that point, though it could open up the race to other clubs as well.

However, CaughtOffside understands Tielemans agreed terms with Arsenal this summer, with the club not willing to pay up for the Belgium international at the time, due to his likely availability as a free agent later on.

This is not yet certain, though, and Arsenal’s bid to land Tielemans could be further complicated if they end up doing a deal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo this winter.

CaughtOffside have been informed by sources with close knowledge of the deal that two rounds of talks have been held with the representatives of Danilo, though there is not yet an agreement with his club.

It is not clear at this stage if Arsenal would be prepared to sign both Danilo and Tielemans in close succession, or if the Leicester midfielder might be put off linking up with Mikel Arteta’s side if he feels the Danilo deal hinders his chances of being an automatic starter.

Mudryk, meanwhile, is understood to be keen on the move to north London, with an attacking player made another of Arsenal’s priorities.

Even before the injury to Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup, Arsenal were keen to bring in a wide-forward in the Mudryk mould to give themselves more squad depth, as they currently lack reliable alternatives to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.