Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he once got in trouble during his days as a youngster with Shakhtar Donetsk because he spoke in an official club video about his dream being to one day play for the Gunners.

The Ukraine international joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer, but it seems he’s long had a lot of love for the north London side, going back to when he was just a 14-year-old coming through at Shakhtar.

See the video clip below as Zinchenko admits he got in a lot of trouble over expressing his love for Arsenal, and it almost led to him being sacked by the club…

Oleksandr Zinchenko recalls a time when he was just 14-years-old in Shakhtar Donetsk’s academy & he took part in a skills video, where he said it was his ‘dream’ to play for Arsenal. Shakhtar made him film it again & threatened to sack him. ??? [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/gbnjYQeu3P — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 12, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Zinchenko can now say he’s fulfilled his dream, and he’ll no doubt hope he can continue to help Arsenal in their surprise pursuit of the Premier League title this season.