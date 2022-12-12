Benfica increased price tag of World Cup hattrick hero amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It will take a substantial fee to prise Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, who insist they are in no hurry to sell their academy graduate. 

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene when he netted a hat trick on the biggest stage in football – the World Cup.

He was deployed by Fernando Santos in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence and went on to prove why he should have started the entire tournament, as he scored three goals on his World Cup debut for Portugal.

Since then, Ramos has been linked with Manchester United. Erik ten Hag recently confirmed the club would be on the market for a new striker in January following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

More Stories / Latest News
World Cup referee Mateu Lahoz is sent home after 15 cards in one game + huge criticism from Lionel Messi
The major decisions that went against England in unlucky World Cup quarter-final defeat vs France
Clubs believe Chelsea are close to agreeing deal for Germany’s teenage World Cup starlet

Red Devils are interested in two World Cup strikers

They have renewed their interest in Cody Gakpo, whilst also setting their sights on Ramos, who Ten Hag has reportedly been tracking for over a year.

According to the Daily Express, the Portugal international was valued at £25 million before the tournament. However, his impressive display has now rocketed his price tag to upward of £70 million.

More Stories Benfica Erik ten Hag Goncalo Ramos Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.