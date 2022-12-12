Benfica increased price tag of World Cup hattrick hero amid Manchester United interest

It will take a substantial fee to prise Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, who insist they are in no hurry to sell their academy graduate.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene when he netted a hat trick on the biggest stage in football – the World Cup.

He was deployed by Fernando Santos in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence and went on to prove why he should have started the entire tournament, as he scored three goals on his World Cup debut for Portugal.

Since then, Ramos has been linked with Manchester United. Erik ten Hag recently confirmed the club would be on the market for a new striker in January following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Red Devils are interested in two World Cup strikers

They have renewed their interest in Cody Gakpo, whilst also setting their sights on Ramos, who Ten Hag has reportedly been tracking for over a year.

There are chances for Cody Gakpo to leave PSV already in January. Original plan was to sell him in the summer but could change after excellent World Cup. ???? #Gakpo Man United remain in contact with his agents. There are 3/4 clubs in the race.

More: https://t.co/4e9Mq8FZlj pic.twitter.com/qhBJCzks4A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2022

According to the Daily Express, the Portugal international was valued at £25 million before the tournament. However, his impressive display has now rocketed his price tag to upward of £70 million.