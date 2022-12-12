Brazil are seeking a suitable replacement for Tite, who departed the national team following their World Cup quarter-final exit.

The Selecao entered the World Cup as pre-tournament favourites but exited the competition through a penalty shootout loss to Croatia, who reached their second consecutive semi-final.

According to Sport, the Brazilian Football Federation will contact Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to try and gauge his plans as a coach.

The Spaniard would be the first non-Brazilian to take charge of the team, however, he has just extended his stay at the Etihad until 2025, so it may be hard to try and prise him from the club.

Pep’s time at Manchester City

His managerial reign in Manchester is his longest to date, having been at the club for six years and counting. He has already dominated the Premier League in recent years, lifting five titles, but is likely staying put to try and secure that all-elusive Champions League trophy.

Given his desire for success, he is unlikely to leave his post prematurely.