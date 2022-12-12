Chelsea striker Armando Broja has picked up an injury during a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa and the Blues could now make a move for Memphis Depay as a potential replacement.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Dutch international forward is an option for Chelsea during the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Barcelona for the 28-year-old.

Depay has had a difficult time at the Spanish club this season and he has played just three matches for them across all competitions.

The 28-year-old had an impressive season with a Spanish outfit last year and he managed to score 13 goals across all competitions. There is no doubt that he could be a quality short-term addition to Chelsea’s attack.

The player has played in the Premier League before with Manchester United, but he had a torrid time at Old Trafford. He will be determined to prove himself in English football and a move to Chelsea could be appealing for the player.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements right now and someone like Depay could be a useful option for Graham Potter. The Dutch international can operate anywhere across the front three and he will add creativity and goals to the side.

Furthermore, he is experienced enough to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal over the line.

Depay will be desperate to join a club that can provide him with regular first-team action and Chelsea could certainly provide him with that platform.

The Blues have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their only striker right now, and the former Arsenal star has not been at his best. Depay will certainly fancy his chances of holding down a starting berth at Stamford Bridge.

Depay has done well in the World Cup for the Netherlands scoring once and helping them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.