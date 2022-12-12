RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga at the end of the season and a number of top clubs are keen on securing his services.

A report from FootMercato claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the 20-year-old centre back and they have already lodged lucrative proposals to bring him to the Premier League.

The French publication claims that Chelsea and Manchester United have offered around €90-95 million to sign the Croatian international at the end of the season.

Chelsea will need to find a quality long-term replacement for Thiago Silva who is in his twilight years. The Croatian international could be a superb long-term acquisition for the Blues.

On the other hand, Manchester United need to find an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Gvardiol seems like a top-class prospect.

The two Premier League clubs will face competition from rivals Manchester City as well, who have offered around €100m for the 20-year-old.

There is no doubt that Gvardiol has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Manchester City could definitely use a quality partner for the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte. Manuel Akanji has done reasonably well since joining the club, but Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bring in someone with a higher ceiling.

Gvardiol can play in a back four as well as a back three. Apart from his defensive ability, his arrival will add tactical versatility to all three clubs.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding in the World Cup so far and he has helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the competition.