Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

The 18-year-old recently became Germany’s youngest international at a World Cup tournament when he featured against Japan.

According to the The Athletic, a deal between the player and Chelsea is not yet agreed but other English sides believe is it “advanced” and are monitoring the situation as Blues forward Armando Broja may then be listed on the transfer market.

The teenager has racked up six goals and four assists in just 14 Bundesliga appearances this season. Even more impressively, Moukoko netted an extraordinary 127 goals in 73 matches at youth level, showing he has the potential to be one of the most prolific attackers in football.

Graham Potter and the Chelsea board are already in pursuit of the youngster to agree on a deal ready for when his contract is up next year.

Dortmund may lose two key talents in 2023

Dortmund may also oversee the departure of teenage talent Jude Bellingham, who also made his World Cup debut in Qatar, as he is expected to leave for one of many interested European giants.