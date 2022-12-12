Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Chelsea transfer target’s plans following strong World Cup

Fabrizio Romano has moved to deny recent transfer rumours linking Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is currently having a superb World Cup with semi-finalists Argentina, and it’s led to rumours of possible interest from Chelsea in a report by Marca.

However, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano made it clear that it’s not currently looking at all likely that Atletico will be selling Molina any time soon.

Chelsea are perhaps being linked with a number of right-backs at the moment after the injury to Reece James, with Graham Potter lacking much in the way of backup behind the England international.

Molina looks like he’d be a good option for the Blues, but it seems this is one transfer story fans shouldn’t be reading too much into for the moment.

Writing in today’s column, Romano said: “Despite links with Chelsea, I’m informed that Nahuel Molina has no plans to leave Atletico Madrid, and definitely not in January.

“He wanted Atleti move strongly in the summer and he’s not planning to leave now. There’s not even a price tag as he’s considered an important player by the Atletico board and by manager Diego Simeone.”

Chelsea and Atletico have done business a few times in recent years, with big names such as Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and Saul Niguez moving between the two clubs.