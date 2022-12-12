Clubs in the race for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham believe Liverpool may be the current front-runners.

According to the The Athletic, interested teams believe Liverpool may be leading the race but hope that the club’s “uncertainty” regarding being up for sale and key figures stepping down from their roles may impact their pursuit of the teenager.

Another factor is that the Merseyside team have overseen fluctuating form in the first half of the season, having beaten reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0, but also suffered defeats to relegation candidates such as Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Their poor form may lead to finishing outside the top four and consequently missing out on Champions League qualification, which may be a deciding factor for Bellingham, who ultimately has the pick of the bunch.

Spanish giants continue to monitor Bellingham’s situation

Meanwhile, reigning European champions Real Madrid are “huge admirers” of the 19-year-old, who has made a name for himself on the biggest stage in football whilst representing England at the World Cup.