Leeds have option to sign £27m forward in mega January deal

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United could have the option to try again for the transfer of AC Milan attacker Charles de Ketelaere in January.

The Belgium international was wanted by Leeds in the summer but chose Milan instead, though his future looks uncertain again after a slow start to life in Italy.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson now expects the Whites could be back in for De Ketelaere when the transfer window re-opens.

“It’s an option,” said Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“If they’ve had a long-term interest in him then it’s a player they know well.

“He’s gone to AC Milan and can’t get games so are Leeds in the market of players that aren’t playing? Are they looking at those types of players to strengthen their team?

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal taking the lead in race for potential €100million attacker transfer
Arsenal weighing up move to rival Premier League clubs for forward transfer
Premier League giants could be obligated to sign player from Newcastle

“They missed out on him previously when he was playing and he was playing well.

“That’s obviously a player they’ve looked at and can revisit that one. I think that one would probably work.”

More Stories Charles de Ketelaere Jesse Marsch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.