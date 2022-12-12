Leeds have option to sign £27m forward in mega January deal

Leeds United could have the option to try again for the transfer of AC Milan attacker Charles de Ketelaere in January.

The Belgium international was wanted by Leeds in the summer but chose Milan instead, though his future looks uncertain again after a slow start to life in Italy.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson now expects the Whites could be back in for De Ketelaere when the transfer window re-opens.

“It’s an option,” said Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“If they’ve had a long-term interest in him then it’s a player they know well.

“He’s gone to AC Milan and can’t get games so are Leeds in the market of players that aren’t playing? Are they looking at those types of players to strengthen their team?

“They missed out on him previously when he was playing and he was playing well.

“That’s obviously a player they’ve looked at and can revisit that one. I think that one would probably work.”