Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea told swap deals won’t be enough to land in-form transfer target

Arsenal and Chelsea have been told that they are unlikely to be able to seal the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries by offering players as part of any deal.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in Serie A, as well as at the 2022 World Cup, and it’s unsurprisingly leading to some speculation about Premier League clubs trying to snap him up in the near future.

Still, writing in the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano explained that Inter are only looking for big money to sell Dumfries, while it’s also their priority to keep the 26-year-old until the end of the season.

Romano seemed to rule out recent rumours of Arsenal trying to sign Dumfries in a swap deal involving Takehiro Tomiyasu, suggesting the Dutch defender probably wouldn’t be a priority for them to make a major investment right now.

Romano also recently revealed in a recent CaughtOffside column that Chelsea have been interested in Dumfries since the summer.

“Inter Milan are not looking for swap deals for Denzel Dumfries, as things stand. Big money or nothing, this is their stance – and the absolute priority is to keep Dumfries at least until the end of the season,” Romano said.

“So, despite some talk of interest from Arsenal and a swap deal involving Takehiro Tomiyasu, I don’t think Arsenal will invest big money there.”