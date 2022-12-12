Manchester United interested in Serie A star and could open talks with €40-45m transfer offer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, but it looks like a tricky deal to get done.

The Red Devils could do with more options on the right-hand side of their defence, with Erik ten Hag clearly not having much faith in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been completely frozen out of the first-team this season.

Diogo Dalot has performed well as Ten Hag’s first choice right-back, but Dumfries could clearly be another useful option after his fine form at Inter and at the World Cup with the Dutch national team.

See below as Fabrizio Romano explains the latest on Dumfries’ situation, telling The United Stand that the 26-year-old would likely cost at least €40-45million…

An offer in that region from MUFC could persuade Inter to discuss a sale, but it seems in general that the Italian giants are eager to keep hold of the Netherlands international.

United fans will surely want to see more signings soon after a slow start under Ten Hag this term, while the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo could be majorly destabilising.

