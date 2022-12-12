Ten Hag confirms Manchester United will activate one-year extension on player’s contract amid PSG interest

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be staying at Manchester United for at least another season amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Englishman’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, however, the club have the option to trigger a clause which will keep Rashford at Old Trafford for an additional year.

With PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressing interest in the forward as a free agent, it has likely forced United’s hand in starting negotiations with their homegrown talent, who burst through the ranks at Carrington to make a name for himself in the first-team.

The Wythenshawe-born star has enjoyed a fine start to the season at both club and international level; eight goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Red Devils, and three goals for England on the biggest stage – the World Cup.

Rashford was instrumental to the Three Lions’ progression to the quarter-finals.

Ten Hag’s comments

Ten Hag said regarding PSG’s interest (via Fabrizio Romano): “He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Manchester United is the best club to be in. He has one-and-a-half years and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that.”

