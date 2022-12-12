Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be staying at Manchester United for at least another season amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Englishman’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, however, the club have the option to trigger a clause which will keep Rashford at Old Trafford for an additional year.
With PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressing interest in the forward as a free agent, it has likely forced United’s hand in starting negotiations with their homegrown talent, who burst through the ranks at Carrington to make a name for himself in the first-team.
The Wythenshawe-born star has enjoyed a fine start to the season at both club and international level; eight goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Red Devils, and three goals for England on the biggest stage – the World Cup.
Rashford was instrumental to the Three Lions’ progression to the quarter-finals.
Ten Hag’s comments
Ten Hag said regarding PSG’s interest (via Fabrizio Romano): “He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Manchester United is the best club to be in. He has one-and-a-half years and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that.”
