Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford’s threat in attack is on par with Kylian Mbappe’s.

The pair met on Saturday evening as France took on England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Neither player scored on the night, despite each scoring crucial goals for their national teams throughout the tournament.

Rashford scored three for England, whilst Mbappe has netted five and has the opportunity to add to it as Les Bleus take on Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The Englishman has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain due to the comments made by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who admitted the club would be interested in signing Rashford on a free transfer.

However, Ten Hag has ensured that cannot happen for another year at least. Despite Rashford’s contract expiring in the summer of 2023, United can trigger an extension of one year, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2024.

Ten Hag’s praise for Rashford

The Dutch boss spoke highly of the Red Devils academy graduate. He said via Daily Mail: “From the first moment, I recognised huge potential. When Marcus is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. It’s really difficult to stop him.

”There is Mbappe in this moment. When he (Rashford) is getting in that position, he’s great and he’s really improved.”