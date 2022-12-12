Euro giants prepared to lure Manchester United star with £850,000-a-week offer

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and Manchester United have not been able to agree on a contract extension with him yet.

A report from Mirror claims that Paris Saint Germain are keen on securing his services on a free transfer, and they are prepared to make him one of the best-paid players on the planet.

Apparently, the French outfit are prepared to pay him £850,000 a week and it will be interesting to see if Rashford is tempted to move to France in the summer.

The boyhood Manchester United fan has been in impressive form for club and country this season and Erik ten Hag will be hoping to hold on to him for as long as possible. He has 11 goals and three assists across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can offer him a lucrative package and convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are already lacking in options in the attack and the departure of Rashford at the end of the season would be a devastating blow for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Meanwhile, PSG could lose Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season, with the French international expressing his desire to leave in recent months.

Rashford could be the ideal replacement for the World Cup winner next season.