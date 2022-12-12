Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing: Arsenal’s response to Ben White saga, Liverpool links with Championship star + more

Happy Monday guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Click here to subscribe and get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

A lot has been written about Ben White leaving the England squad. I’m afraid I don’t have anything concrete to add to the speculation, though.

I’ve had no direct confirmation of this story. But I can say that Arsenal are not worried by anything in this moment.

They are really quiet, confident and working to restart their season in the best way. As far as I can see, I wouldn’t expect the White situation to be an issue at all.

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Arsenal links: “Who wants to sign Mudryk has to pay big amount of money — otherwise our president will not sell him. Jack Grealish was sold for more than 100m and Mudryk’s level is not lower.”

Inter Milan will not consider swap deals for Denzel Dumfries, as things stand. Big money or nothing, this is their stance – and the absolute priority is to keep Dumfries at least until the end of the season.

So, despite some talk of interest from Arsenal and a swap deal involving Takehiro Tomiyasu, I don’t think Arsenal will invest big money there.

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is prepared to leave Atletico Madrid in 2023. He’s open to a new experience and so there are concrete chances to make the move in January. Atletico will try to ask more than €100m for Joao to protect their investment in him. His agent Jorge Mendes is talking with many clubs.

Despite speculation after an impressive World Cup, I’m reliably told that Nahuel Molina has no plans to leave Atletico Madrid, and definitely not in January. He wanted Atleti move strongly in the summer and he’s not planning to leave now. There’s not even a price tag as he’s considered an important player by the Atletico board and by manager Diego Simeone.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are exploring options to replace Manuel Neuer after he picked up an injury on holiday. Alexander Nubel’s agent Backs: “I haven’t heard anything from Bayern so far.” There’s no clause in the agreement with Monaco to re-call Nubel in January.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are actively working on a transfer deal for Ramy Bensebaini. Negotiations are concrete for June. No final decision yet on the player’s side, it’s not done or signed yet. Raphael Guerreiro could also leave Dortmund in the summer.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach have opened talks to extend Florian Neuhaus contract, as director Roland Virkus confirmed to BILD. Neuhaus’ current deal expires in June 2024 but Gladbach want to get a new deal sorted for him.

Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister has been really impressive in the Premier League and now at the World Cup. It’s not surprising to see transfer rumours involving the player, but I’m not aware of Italian clubs tracking the player. I think Brighton will try not to sell him in January as Roberto De Zerbi really appreciates the player. I think second part of the season will be crucial for him.