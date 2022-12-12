Bayern Munich are closing in on RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer with a view to signing the midfielder for free next summer.

A verbal agreement is close to being reached in order to bring Laimer to the Allianz Arena, reports Fabrizio Romano, ahead of the Austrian’s contract expiring with Leipzig at the end of the season.

Nothing has been signed yet states Romano, but it is getting closer as Laimer wants to join Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann has wanted him since 2021.

Bayern are closing in on Konrad Laimer deal for 2023, confirmed as reported months ago. Verbal agreement almost ready ?? #FCBayern There’s still nothing signed but verbal deal prepared and intention clear: Laimer wants Bayern, Nagelsmann wants him since 2021. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/CsdjzhivKw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2022

This is a great signing for the German champions but it will come as a blow to Liverpool who were also interested in the midfielder, states the Daily Mail.

One advantage that Liverpool thought they had over their rival was the fact that Laimer is a fan of the Reds.

In quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo, the Austrian footballer has previously said: ‘I’m generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.”

However, Laimer has decided to stay in Germany and work with his former boss, Julian Nagelsmann.

Laimer will leave RB Leipzig after six years, where he played 167 matches, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 18.