Former Chelsea boss becomes favourite to replace Southgate as England manager

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is now said to be the favourite for the England job should Gareth Southgate decide to step down from the role.

The current Three Lions boss has been one of the more successful coaches in the role in recent years, taking the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

However, his future is now in question following England’s quarter-final exit to France at the World Cup and many coaches have been tipped over the last day or so to take over the role.

Many have been critical of Southgate despite taking the nation further than in previous years and if the 52-year-old does decide to leave his role, the FA will find that there are better coaches out there.

According to BILD, former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite for the England job and this would be a huge boost for the country should they get the German coach.

Tuchel has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea back in September but is still regarded as one of the best managers in world football.

The current group of England players is a very exciting one and that could convince Tuchel to give international management a try.