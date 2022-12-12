Huge news coming out of Argentina concerning Liverpool’s transfer plans for next summer

A report from Argentina has provided huge news regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Benfica and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez ahead of a potential move next summer.

According to La Capital, the Premier League giants have already signed a pre-agreement with Benfica in order to bring the midfielder to Anfield in 2023.

The report says that Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the Argentina international but it is the Reds who have made the first move and got the jump on their English rivals.

Fernandez has a contract at Benfica until 2027 having just signed for the Portuguese club this summer but has caught many clubs’ attentions with his performances so far this campaign.

Fernandez has been instrumental in Benfica’s dominant start to the season, with the Eagles eight points clear at the top of the Portuguese league and they finished top of their Champions League group also – which included PSG and Juventus.

The 21-year-old has also worked his way into Argentina’s best 11 at the World Cup and his performances in Qatar will likely add to his price.

Liverpool are also interested in bringing in Jude Bellingham next summer and if the pair arrive together this would be a major boost for Jurgen Klopp.

This would be a very expensive operation however and it remains to be seen how it will play out.