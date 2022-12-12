Impressive 21-year-old star will not play for Arsenal after World Cup break

Arsenal will not recall Folarin Balogun from his season-long loan at Stade de Reims in order to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker picked up a serious knee injury at the World Cup and had to undergo surgery to repair the damage last week. The 25-year-old could be out of action for up to three months, states Sky Sports, which is a huge blow to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

The former Man City star has been very impressive since joining Arsenal this summer and had played a vital role in the club sitting top of the Premier League.

Therefore, the Gunners need a short-term replacement and it will not be Folarin Balogun.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no discussions have been held between Arsenal and Reims for Folarin Balogun to be recalled in January. All parties expect the 21-year-old to complete the season on loan in France as it has been a successful move so far.

Balogun has played 15 games in Ligue 1 this season and has a return of eight goals and two assists.

His time with Arsenal will come but for now, the Gunners will need to look elsewhere for their Jesus replacement.