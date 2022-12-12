Joao Felix’s agent “pushing” for shock Aston Villa move

Joao Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is pushing for the Atletico Madrid star to sign for Aston Villa. 

Felix is expected to leave the La Liga side in January due to his relationship breakdown with Diego Simeone. The club’s CEO confirmed they will listen to offers for the forward, despite wanting him to stay in Spain.

The Portugal international completed a £113 million move from Benfica in 2019 but has failed to ever live up to the hefty price tag. The fee is the fourth-highest sum ever paid in football.

It may be time for the Spaniards to cut their losses, though, as interested clubs will be unwilling to replicate the same offer Atleti did.

Villa a possible destination for Joao Felix

According to The Athletic, Felix’s agent is “pushing” for the 23-year-old to join Villa, due to Mendes’ “strong relationship with the side’s owners. He was part of the deal that saw Unai Emery recently appointed as the Villans’ manager.

The transfer would certainly come as a shock to supporters, especially given the Midlands side’s placement in the Premier League (12th) and that the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be in the race for Felix.

