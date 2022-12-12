Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the London club comes to an end in June, and the Blues have not been able to agree on an extension yet.

The player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Italian international has been a key player since joining the club under Maurizio Sarri and he has helped them win multiple trophies.

Chelsea are already expected to lose N’Golo Kanté upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and losing Jorginho as well would come as a devastating blow for them.

The Italian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could be a key player for the club in the upcoming seasons.

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the player on a free transfer as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Matteo Moretto has now revealed that Chelsea will hold contract talks with Jorginho before Christmas and they will look to tie him down to a new deal. A meeting has been scheduled between the club and the player’s representatives.

The fans will certainly be hoping that the player commits his future to the club in the coming weeks.

The Blues will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League title next season and they need to hold onto their best players in order to do so.