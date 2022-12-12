Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the injury to Luis Diaz after the attacker was dealt a setback in his recovery.

The Colombian sustained a knee injury against Premier League leaders Arsenal earlier in October and was expected to be sidelined until after the World Cup.

However, it has since been revealed via reports from Colombia that Diaz may be ruled out of action until March, the club are without one of their most threatening forwards when club action resumes. He could miss up to 17 matches including a crucial tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Have a listen to what Klopp had to say regarding the situation:

?? “Then the news came, it was a proper smash in the face.” Jürgen Klopp on finding out that Luis Díaz is going to be out injured for a further three months for Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/tzJwV3YdjJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2022

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.