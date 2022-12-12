(Video) Jurgen Klopp reacts to Luis Diaz injury setback: “A proper smash in the face”

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the injury to Luis Diaz after the attacker was dealt a setback in his recovery. 

The Colombian sustained a knee injury against Premier League leaders Arsenal earlier in October and was expected to be sidelined until after the World Cup.

However, it has since been revealed via reports from Colombia that Diaz may be ruled out of action until March, the club are without one of their most threatening forwards when club action resumes. He could miss up to 17 matches including a crucial tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Have a listen to what Klopp had to say regarding the situation:

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.

More Stories Jurgen KIopp Liverpool Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.