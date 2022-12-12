Liverpool scouts have reportedly been left ‘amazed’ by the performances of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for his country in their surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, with Morocco becoming the first ever African national to get this far in the competition.

Amrabat’s performances are now surely likely to see him attract transfer suitors in the near future, and Relevo claim Liverpool seem to be showing a growing interest in the player.

Their report claims Amrabat has left Reds scouts blown away at this World Cup, and it’s suggested the Merseyside giants could be able to land him for relatively cheap at around €40million.

As the report indicates, this could mean Amrabat is even able to come in and play alongside Jude Bellingham at Liverpool, rather than just being an alternative to the Borussia Dortmund and England star.

LFC could do with a major revamp in midfield in the near future, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all no longer at their best, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are soon to be out of contract.