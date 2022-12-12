Possible boost for Liverpool as Real Madrid eye transfer of Jude Bellingham alternative

Liverpool may have been handed some positive transfer news as Real Madrid now appear to be switching their focus to the potential signing of Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Fernandez has shone for Argentina at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, and looks like he’ll surely be on his way to a bigger club sooner or later.

Still only 21 years of age, the young midfielder looks like he has a big career ahead of him, and he could end up being a fine option for Real Madrid if they cannot land Bellingham.

O Jogo claim Los Blancos are looking at Fernandez, while additional insight from Football Espana suggests this is taking place as Bellingham’s asking price continues to rise.

The Athletic have suggested that Liverpool seem to be emerging as front-runners for Bellingham, and Reds fans will certainly be happy if this now persuades Real to drop their interest altogether by looking elsewhere.

It certainly promises to be an intriguing summer with two of the finest young midfielders in Europe sure to be on the move in the same window.