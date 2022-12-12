Liverpool journalist says midfielder could stay despite expectations to leave next summer

Liverpool were defeated 3-1 by Lyon in a friendly in Dubai on Sunday but the match brought about another storyline that many Liverpool fans were happy to see.

The mid-season clash saw the return of Naby Keita from injury, who played 30 minutes some 134 days after his last outing in a Liverpool shirt.

Midfield has been the weakest area for the Reds so far this season and the return of the Guinea international is a big boost for Jurgen Klopp.

“With Naby, it was his first 30 minutes for a while, which was important,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference via the Liverpool Echo. “He’s an important player. So, yes, the info was that we should only use him for 30 minutes. So against AC Milan next Friday, [he is] probably able to play a bit longer.”

This is now the beginning of some key months for Keita, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, but the 27-year-old could potentially stay, despite the expectations of many that he will leave.

Many expect Keita to leave next summer due to his injury concerns and the fact that Liverpool are likely to bring in one or two midfielders during the summer transfer window.

However, Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst has not ruled out the Guinea international staying at Anfield.

In his latest piece about the midfielder, Gorst wrote: “What happens next might well be anyone’s guess. Liverpool officials point to Mohamed Salah’s situation with regards to why no news over a new deal doesn’t necessarily mean bad news and sporting director Julian Ward did meet the player’s [Keita] agent, Bjorn Bezemer, over the summer in Spain to talk over possible fresh terms.

“Claims of Keita’s unhappiness over the summer were roundly dismissed by senior sources at the time and the excellent relationship they have with Bezemer, who also represents Sadio Mane, could yet be key if there is a deal to be done.”

The second half of the season is huge for Keita as it will either get him a good move elsewhere or a new deal with the Merseyside club.