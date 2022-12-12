Liverpool, Manchester United keeping tabs on €60m-rated rival star

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is having an impressive season with the London club and his performances have caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

The report further states that the Spurs midfielder could cost around €60 million at the very least and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to come forward with a big offer at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to improve the midfield options at the end of the season and Bentancur could prove to be a quality acquisition. He is already well-settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield.

With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner closing in on exits, Klopp will need to bring in more than just one midfielder in the upcoming windows.

Liverpool have been linked extensively with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Bentancur could be another quality option for the club.

The 25-year-old would add defensive cover and drive to the Liverpool midfield. He can chip in with important goals as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and the Spurs midfielder would be an exceptional signing for them.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will sanction his departure to a direct rival in the Premier League. The player has a long-term contract at the London club, and Tottenham are under no pressure to cash in on him. Any move to Liverpool and Manchester United seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are thought to be keeping tabs on the player as well and it will be interesting to see how his situation develops.