Liverpool’s rivals for Jude Bellingham transfer have no intention to pay “crazy” money for him

Liverpool may reportedly have been handed a boost in the race to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Fabrizio Romano has once again been discussing this big transfer story, making it clear that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is really pushing for the club to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

The England international is also wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea, according to Romano, but Real Madrid seem to be an uncertainty, as the transfer news expert suggests they’re not too keen to get dragged into paying too much for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool would surely do well to bring in a talent like Bellingham to rebuild their midfield, with Klopp in need of a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

If Real Madrid don’t want to pay up for Bellingham then that could mean they are no longer realistic runners in this race, and then it just remains to be seen if LFC could see off competition from the likes of City and Chelsea.

If money is an issue, one imagines City would be in the best position to sign the former Birmingham City wonderkid, but Liverpool would also surely be a very tempting project for him.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano said: “It’s true that Liverpool are pushing for Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp is really keen for this deal after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, and now they are working on a deal for Bellingham on the player’s side.

“But, Manchester City are there, they have to be considered part of the race. City will try, and they know that Bellingham has a special relationship with Erling Haaland, his former Borussia Dortmund teammate.

“Chelsea will try too and let’s see how serious their proposal will be. We also know Real Madrid are keen, but they have no intention to pay crazy money for this deal. They’ve had some talks with the player, but we’ll see if they pursue negotiation on the club side.”