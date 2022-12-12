Liverpool could be keen on signing the Napoli attacker Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican international will be out of contract in 2024 and the Italian outfit are not prepared to offer him a contract extension. Reports from Italy claim that the player earns around €4.5 million per season and Napoli are looking to get his wages off their books.

The Mexican international has four goals and three assists to his name across all competitions for the Italian club, and he could prove to be a useful squad player for Liverpool if they manage to secure his services.

According to a report via Mirror, the player could cost around £36 million and it remains to be seen whether the Reds are prepared to fork out that kind of money for a player who has just over a year left on his current contract.

The Reds have had a number of injury issues in the final third and the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are sidelined with long-term injuries. Bringing in a quality attacker in January should be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to get Liverpool’s season back on track.

Lozano could be a quality acquisition for the Reds if they manage to secure his services next month. Liverpool are currently fighting for a place in the top four and bringing in the right additions in January could help them secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Lozano has the versatility to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could be an asset for Klopp during the second half of the season.