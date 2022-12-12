Liverpool had informal talks over midfielder in the summer, he now wants Premier League transfer as top priority

Liverpool reportedly had informal contact over the potential transfer of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus back in the summer.

Everton were also keen at the time and remain so now, according to The Athletic, with the Ghana international thought to be prioritising a transfer to the Premier League at some point in the near future.

It would have been difficult for Ajax to sell Kudus in the summer due to having already lost their manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, as well as two star players in the form of Lisandro Martinez, and later Antony.

Still, Kudus continues to impress and he’d surely be a fine fit for Liverpool, who look in need of a major revamp in the midfield department, with more than one signing likely to be needed.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so it’s surely now a priority to make some changes to the squad, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara no longer at their peak, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s futures are also in doubt.

The Athletic note that Liverpool look like being the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but there could be room for Kudus to move to Anfield as well.